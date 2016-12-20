Actress Rabby Bray Donates To The Weija Leprosarium

Actress Rabby Bray, who is known for her role in the popular television series stalemate on Saturday, 17th December 2016 took time to visit the Weija leprosarium to donate items to the institution.

She, alongside Ama of Ghana Most Beautiful 2010 and with the able support of special ice mineral water, rozel couture, staff of Devtraco plus, Naatess makeup bar distributed food items and toiletries to the Leprosararium.

She also threw an Xmas party after the donation for patients and workers at the leprosarium where they dinned with her amidst music.

The donation was with the view of fighting against the stigmatisation of people living with leprosy. The caretaker of the institution commended the actress for her initiative and took the opportunity to voice out their cry to the government for support.

Checkout more photos from her donation below….





Img-20161218-wa0020





Img-20161218-wa0019





Img-20161218-wa0021





Img-20161218-wa0026





Img-20161218-wa0037





Img-20161218-wa0039