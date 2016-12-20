Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 20 December 2016 08:56 CET

Actress Rabby Bray Donates To The Weija Leprosarium

Source: www.odarteygh.com

Actress Rabby Bray, who is known for her role in the popular television series stalemate on Saturday, 17th December 2016 took time to visit the Weija leprosarium to donate items to the institution.

She, alongside Ama of Ghana Most Beautiful 2010 and with the able support of special ice mineral water, rozel couture, staff of Devtraco plus, Naatess makeup bar distributed food items and toiletries to the Leprosararium.

She also threw an Xmas party after the donation for patients and workers at the leprosarium where they dinned with her amidst music.

The donation was with the view of fighting against the stigmatisation of people living with leprosy. The caretaker of the institution commended the actress for her initiative and took the opportunity to voice out their cry to the government for support.

Checkout more photos from her donation below….


Img-20161218-wa0020


Img-20161218-wa0019


Img-20161218-wa0021


Img-20161218-wa0026


Img-20161218-wa0037


Img-20161218-wa0039

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

the valueless persons you see today are the future leaders
By: mohammed bashiru(asa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img