Song Premiere: Kach - MoKala (Prod. by Pablo The Menace)

Following the success of his previous singles which later became a street anthem, Kach is at it again as he shows his versatility on this beat produced by Pablo The Menace.

Mokala is one song that will definitely keep you pressing your repeat button.

Enjoy!

SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/161390/kach-mokala-prod-by-pablo-the-menace

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/161390