General News | 19 December 2016 15:36 CET

Photos: Former Miss Ghana Naa Okailey Shooter marries

Source: enewsgh.com

Model and 2012 winner of the Miss Ghana pageant Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter, who also came third at Miss World 2013, tied the knot Saturday in a private ceremony.

She is now the wife of Paul Eddy Quartey, CEO of Edern Security. A month ago, she graduated from the University of Ghana as a dental surgeon.

She’s also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, and runs the Naa Okailey Shooter Foundation, which provides free medical care for rural communities.

