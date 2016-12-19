General News | 19 December 2016 15:36 CET
Photos: Former Miss Ghana Naa Okailey Shooter marries
Model and 2012 winner of the Miss Ghana pageant Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter, who also came third at Miss World 2013, tied the knot Saturday in a private ceremony.
She is now the wife of Paul Eddy Quartey, CEO of Edern Security. A month ago, she graduated from the University of Ghana as a dental surgeon.
She’s also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, and runs the Naa Okailey Shooter Foundation, which provides free medical care for rural communities.
