I was nearly chased out of Ghana for Akufo-Addo's song - Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has revealed that she was nearly chased out of Ghana for composing a song for President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The songstress said she was questioned on why she composed a song for someone who is not destined to be President.

"They called me and questioned me on why I composed a song for someone who was not created to be President, but I stood my grounds and today I thank the Lord that he has made his prophecy come to pass...," she said at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Thanksgiving Service at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Diana Asamoah noted for her moving worship songs openly endorsed the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The song stated that the NPP flagbearer was the one appointed by God to lead Ghana for the next four years.

In the song, she compared Ghana to Jerusalem and Nehemiah to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP.

She stated that just as Nehemiah would not sit idle and watch the destruction of the city, Akufo-Addo would also not watch on for Ghana to be ruined.

She, therefore, implores all and sundry, from students to workers to help propagate the gospel of change and work towards the rebuilding of Ghana by aligning with the NPP.

Diana Asamoah, however, failed to name the person who called to question her.