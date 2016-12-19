Minister Ike Challenges Nana Akufo-Addo To Fulfill His Promises

Prior to the Ghana’s general elections on 7th December,2016, President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo made numerous promises to Ghanaians during his campaign which according to him would help abrogate the economic hardships in the country when elected president.

The promises include,Free Senior High School (SHS), One Village one dam, Pay teacher trainee allowance, Free Maternal Care, Reduce electricity tariffs, Reduce water bill, One district one factory, Pay all DKM customers, Reduce corporate tax to 20%, Create the Western North Region, Provide jobs to all graduates, Abolish some other taxes, Charge a flat rate of 3.5 percent from SME instead of 17.5 percent VAT, Pay $1m to all 275 constituencies, One-extension officer per 500 farmers, Removing import duties on raw materials and machinery for production, Abolishing the Special Import Levy, Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on imported medicines not produced in the country, Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on Financial Services, Abolishing the 5% VAT on Real Estate sales and Abolishing the 17.5% VAT on domestic airline tickets

With three weeks to his official inauguration as President of Ghana after polling 53.86 percent of the total vote cast as opposed to 44.4 percent recorded by President Mahama, Nana Addo has come under tumultuous criticism as sections of Ghanaians have wondered if Nana Addo and his incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would implement its numerous promises made to Ghanaians.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone conversation from his residence in Canada in line with whether he believes Nana Addo can fulfill his hefty promises,celebrated Ghanaian international gospel music dynamo,Minister Ike told Hotfmonlinegh.com that,he has great respect for Nana Addo thus he is challenging him to fulfill all his promises without any hesitation:

“Well,i think Nana Addo is some body i have always respected...he has made so many promises so winning the presidential poll is a demonstration of the confidence Ghanaians have in him so am challenging him to fulfill all his promises in order not to loose the trust Ghanaians have for him..

there is this short wise sayings that,”before a blind person tells you he/she will hit you with a stone,then he/she’s leg is already on a stone”… meaning Nana Addo can really fulfill his promises that’s why he made them so if you ask me i will tell you yes he can fulfill all of them without hesitation .”,Minister Ike quipped to Hotfmonlinegh.com

Known in real life as Isaac Wilson; Minister Ike noted with the hit song “Onyame Gya” lavished praises on Ghanaians for going into the elections without any blemish.He urged all Ghanaians to have faith in Nana Addo and also congratulated President Mahama for conceding defeat.

Minister Ike is currently out with the music video of his newest track ‘Lord I thank You’.