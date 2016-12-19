"Epixode Was The Best Performer At YFM's Loud In Gh Event" - Fans

Loud In Gh which happens to be an annual entertainment event organized by one of Ghana’s popular entertainment Radio YFM experienced the best of performances at the 2017 edition which was once again held Labadi Beach on the 17th of December.Among the artistes who thrilled the thousands of fans present were Na Na hitmaker Eazzy, JoeyB, MrEazi VVIP and more.

Reggae and dancehall energetic performer Epixode as usual left memories and smiles on the faces of his fans with his energy studded stage performances.

Epixode has always being unique with his stage performances and this has earned him the dancehall “energy god” accolade.

The body body crooner entertained fans with songs like Avatar, Ghetto Anthem,Body Body and more not forgetting his artistic freestyle.

According to fans who were present at the event, Epixode’s performance was the best among the rest and they would wish to see him come back next year to entertain them again.





