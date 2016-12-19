The Ghana music industry will have no doubt entrusting in the upcoming afro pop, reggae-dancehall artist Rootikal Swagger. A good talent showcase and very humble, that can help project some exponential growth to the music industry as a whole.

Lares Entertainment, to sign afro pop, reggae-dancehall act Rootikal Swagger grabs a solid collaboration for this smash hit single “ROAR” which he features hiplife/hip-hop sensational rapper Obibini, upcoming reggae/dancehall act, Arigenal and multiple award-winning reggae/dancehall act Ras Kuuku.

Why ROAR? It is the initial name of Rootikal Swagger, Obibini, Arigenal and Ras Kuuku, it also a full, deep, prolonged cry uttered by a lion or other large wild animal.

They put their dexterity on display on this Reggae-Hip-hop track, which was produced by Banks Music.

His new single titled “ROAR” is yet to release very soon on air and all online entertainment or music download platforms or blog.

This song is set to hit Ghana, Africa and rest of the continents all over the world, because of its good lyric contents, great instrumentals and rhythms that suits every listening ear.

You can’t wait to experience #roar!!

See some studio session photos below:





Roar





Roar





Roar1





Roar2





Roar3





Roar4





Roar5





Roar6





Roar7





Roar8





Roar9





Roar10





Roar11





Roar12





Roar15





Roar16





Roar17