Photos: Becca, Zylofon Media host Christmas party for orphans

Songstress Rebecca Acheampong, popular known as Becca, with support from Zylofon Media on Saturday hosted kids from the Osu Children’s Home at the Fun House of Max Mart for a Christmas party.

The charity event, which lasted for close to five hours at the 37 branch of Max Mart, gave the kids from the Home the opportunity to play around, dine with Becca and the Zylofon Media team as well as dance to some hit Ghanaian songs.

“Most of the time people visit the Children’s home and make donations in all forms but are never there to know what really happens afterward.

"Some of the donations in the form of clothes, cash, etc on most occasion afterward given to the kids," the 'Hw3' singer explained her reasons for putting together the event.

“With the support of Zylofon Media, we have gone to bring them from the home, so they can get to play with all these toys and games here.

"After, we serve them with the variety of food, have some fun, make some donations and finally say good bye to them with some Christmas presents,” Becca added.

True to her words, the event was hugely successful and the children were really happy to have the opportunity to play outside their usual environment and dine with one of their role models.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com