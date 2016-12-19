Photos: Onaapo Hitmaker (Dee Aja) Performs @ Ovation Carols In Nigeria

Recording artiste Dee Aja credited with popular song ‘Onaapo’ performed at the Ovation Carols held in Nigeria over the weekend.

He performed for President John Dramani Mahama and other influential guests at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

‘Onaapo’ was the official campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their failed effort to re elect Mahama as president.

Photos below.

