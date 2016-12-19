Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Hitz FM to reward heroes this Christmas

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s number one entertainment station, Hitz 103.9 FM, in the spirt of the Christmas season will reward personalities who have impacted society positively.

The station, through a new initiative, Xmas Hero Promotion, will highlight and honour heroes in communities who out of their own little way impact the lives of others.

According to the station, the initiative is part of its small way of projecting the selflessness and dedication of people who are making lives better.

Hitz FM is, therefore, asking Ghanaians to submit names of that one person in their community who has imparted the life of many and deserves to be celebrated.

“In 50 words, send us a short message via WhatsApp: 0267300327 telling us what exactly the person has done and how he/she has imparted your community deserve the Hitz Xmas Heroes treat,” the station said.

The deadline for submissions is on Wednesday, December 21.

The Hitz FM Xmas Hero Promotion is powered by Hitz FM and supported by Lateda Fashions (Be In Vogue), Warrif Mart, Joenna Cakes and Ella's Salon.

