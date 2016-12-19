Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 19 December 2016 13:19 CET

Stonebwoy, El, Kwabena Kwabena & Abrantee And More To Headline Ghana Music Week UK

By Cassandra Obiri

Ghana Music Week UK has returned to take place at the indigo at the 02 on the December 30th!!!

As previously announced, Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall star, and BET Award winner Stonebwoy will be headlining the first ever Ghana Music Week UK festival, alongside 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Award ‘Artist of the Year’, and prolific Ghanaian rapper and producer E.L.

Also confirmed for the Ghana Music Week UK festival are Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena, who recently returned with hit single ‘Siwagedem’, as well as International Fisherman Gasmilla, Enemies Hitmaker Jupitar, and the Queen of African dancehall Kaakie., with more acts to be revealed at the festival.

Already a staple fixture in Ghana’s music calendar, where it is now going into its fifth year, Ghana Music Week is one of the biggest music festivals and conferences in Africa, and is fast becoming the biggest platform for music industry leaders, tastemakers and stakeholders of Ghanaian descent, not just in Ghana, but also in the diaspora, and across the world.

Ghana Music Week UK is brought to you by the Musicians Union Of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Fantasy Entertainment, and Showbiz Africa, with support from the Ghana High Commission.

Tickets for Ghana Music Week UK are available right now via

https://shoobs.com/events/14722/stonebwoy-el-kwabena-kwabena-more-indigo2

