Naspa Radio To Host Victory Party

Some December 30, UK-based Ghanaian radio station, NASPA Radio, will stage a musical jam dubbed 'NPP Victory Party' at the Caspot Restaurant to thank all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Diaspora for their support and contribution towards the victory of the party.

The victory party will also serve as a social medium that will allow NPP supporters from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

While they socialise, they will also enjoy the best of entertainment from exciting music and performances by a line-up of the finest artistes.

The organisers explained that the venue will be divided into several party lounges – the black and white lounge, the white lounge and the VIP lounge – with each designed to offer an eclectic mix of different experiences for all attendees.

The officials of the radio station who arrived in the country last week to congratulate Nana Addo disclosed that the national executives of the party, as well as the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, will grace the event.

Kuuku Spencer

A number of Ghanaian celebrities, including those who endorsed and campaigned for Nana Addo during the election, have also been invited to grace the event.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Naspa Radio, Kuuku Spencer, in an interview with BEATWAVES on Saturday, said the event will start at exactly at 6:00pm, packed with exciting and a variety of performances from some of the music giants in the industry.

He said there will also be a lot to eat and drink and quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of party supporters and executives.

The Programmes Manager of Naspa Radio, Nana Ansah Obofuo, on his part, said Nasapa Radio will from next introduce a number of developmental programmes to promote the activities of the NPP government to the outside world.

By George Clifford Owusu