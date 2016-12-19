Miss World 2016: Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle takes the crown

Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, edging out runners-up from the Dominican Republic and Indonesia winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.

Del Valle, 19, is a brown-eyed brunette student who speaks Spanish, English and French, and hopes to get into the entertainment industry.

Crowned by Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna of Spain, Del Valle called it an "honor and a great responsibility" to represent her Caribbean homeland. She becomes the second titleholder from the island after Wilnelia Merced won the title in 1975.

First runner-up of the 2016 edition of the pageant held at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by Miss World Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the 2016 edition of the beauty pageant.

Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi also made it to the final five.

Puerto Rico becomes the 17th country with multiple winners since Miss World started in 1951.

Living up to the national stereotype, the first two title holders were both Swedish. Since then a further 34 nationalities have been victorious, with the UK (5), India (5), the US (3), Jamaica (3), Iceland (3), Germany (2) and Australia (2) all providing multiple winners.

Canada's Miss World representative, Chinese-born Anastasia Lin was embroiled in a controversy when pageant officials reportedly warned her against speaking to the press for three weeks about human rights abuses in China . She was given the green light again on Wednesday.

Last year, China blocked Lin from attending the same contest when it was held in the city of Sanya.

none of the UK representatives at the contest made it to the top 20. England was represented by 20-year-old psychology student Elizabeth Grant, Northern Ireland by 21-year-old psychology student Emma Carswell, Scotland by 19-year-old student Lucy Kerr and Wales by 23-year-old health and beauty consultant Ffion Georgina Moyle.

Full results:

Fast Track Winners:

Top Model: China PR

Sports: Cook Islands

Talent: Mongolia

Multimedia: Philippines

Beauty with a Purpose: Indonesia

Top 20

China, Kenya, Belgium, Ghana, Philippines, Cook Islands, Mongolia, Indonesia, France, USA, India, Slovakia, Korea, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, Australia, Puerto Rico Top 10

China, Kenya, Belgium, Philippines, Indonesia, USA, Korea, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Puerto Rico Top 5

Kenya, Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Philippines

3rd Place: Indonesia

2nd Place: Dominican Republic

Miss World 2016 : Puerto Rico