Yvonne Okoro Grabs Six Nominations For AMVCAs

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro's latest movie titled 'Ghana Must Go' got six nominations for Ghana at the fifth Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

Nominations were released last week at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, at a ceremony attended by some of the crème de la crème of Africa's film industry.

'Ghana Must Go' was the only Ghanaian movie on the nomination list and it got a nod in the Best Director category for Frank Rajah, as well as in Best Actor In Lead Role category for Blossom Chukwujekwu.

The rest included Best Supporting for Nkem Owoh and Kofi Adjorlolo, Best Art Director-Tony Prince Tomety,

Best Costume-Chiemela and Asantewaa and Best Writer –Tunde Babalola.

Ghana would have been totally out of the 2017 AMVCAs but for 'Ghana Must Go', a romantic comedy co-produced by the award winning actress and her sister, Roseline Okoro.

The movie was a cinema success earlier in the year when it was released both in Ghana and Nigeria. And no wonder it has saved Ghana out there.

In 2013, Yvonne's first self-produced film, 'Contract', swept four awards, including Best Movie 2013 at the AMVCAs. Fingers are currently crossed if she would repeat that feat next year.