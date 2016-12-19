Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Photo News | 19 December 2016 12:11 CET

Photos: Zylofon Media Partners Becca To Host Christmas Party For Orphans At Max Mart Fun House

By gh kwaku

Songstress Rebecca Acheampong, popular known as Becca with support from Zylofon Media on Saturday hosted kids from the Osu Children’s home at the Fun House of Max Mart for a Christmas party.

The charity event which lasted for close to 5 hours at the 37 branch of Max Mart saw several kids from the home show up and gave them the opportunity to play around, dine with Becca and the Zylofon Media team as well as dance to some hit Ghanaian songs.

Speaking on her reasons for putting together such an event, the ‘Hw3’ hit maker said

” Most of the time people visit the Children’s home and make donations in all forms but are never there to know what really happens afterwards.Some of the donations in the form of clothes, cash,etc on most occasions are not given to the kids.

So this time with the support of Zylofon Media, we have gone to bring them from the home, so they can get to play with all these toys and games here. After, we serve them with the variety of food, have some fun, make some donations and finally say good bye to them with some Christmas presents.”

True to her words, the event was hugely successful and these kids were really happy to have the opportunity to play outside their usual environment and dine with one of their role models.

Obviously, their experience from last Saturday will remain in their minds for a very long time if not forever. Check out photos from the event;


Img-20161218-wa0023


Img-20161218-wa0026


Img-20161218-wa0027


Img-20161218-wa0028


Img-20161218-wa0029 (1)


Img-20161218-wa0030


Img-20161218-wa0033


Img-20161218-wa0038


Img-20161218-wa0039


Img-20161218-wa0040


Img-20161218-wa0045


Img-20161218-wa0044


Img-20161218-wa0042


Img-20161218-wa0041

