Mercury Quaye Shows Appreciation To Party Moguls For A Successful Event

Ghana’s finest hype man – Merqury Quaye has expressed his profound gratitude to party moguls who turned up in their numbers last Saturday, December 17 at the Plot 7 Disco Club in Osu, Accra to making the Official Turn Up Xmas Warm Up Party a real success.

In line with the social enterprise mantra, Merqury Quaye [The President of the Turn Up Army] released a thank you card on his social media page few hours after the event.

Mercury’s card reads, “Thank you for making Ghana’s Official Turn Up Xmas Warm Party a Huge Success. Let’s do it again next year.”

The party birds could not ask for more as they danced and sang along with the best of R&B, Hiplife, House, Funk, Dancehall, as well as some up-to-the-beat reggae tunes.

The 2016 Official Turn Up Xmas Warm Up Party was proudly sponsored by Jack Daniel’s, Hitz [103.9] FM, WatsUp TV, 30 Minutes live, and powered by Merqury Republic.

Artists expected to passing through the night were; Hiplife/hip hop trio (4X4), Daddie Opanka, and Choirmaster but none were able to make it due to reasons beyond their control.

Their absence, however, did not affect the show in anyway as Tinny [Aletse] and Jupiter [The General] stepped in to thrill the crowd.

