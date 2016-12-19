Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Eazzy,Episode,VVIP And Others Thrill At Loud In Gh Concert

By Anita Asante

THe annual entertainment event which is powered by one of Ghana"s leading and Biggest entertainment Radio stations Yfm took place again on the 17th of December at Labadi Beach and thrilled a crowd to amazing and energetic performances from top listed music arts like Vvip, Eazzy, Episode, JoeyB, MrEazi and many more .

Fans enjoyed themselves to a pleasant set of musical events and dj rotation. Sponsored by mentos,Guiness ,Kit Kat and many powered brands , Fans cant wait to have another tear of loud in Gh

Media spotted in their numbers included 4Syte tv , etv and many bloggers

