Music News | 19 December 2016

Kwaw Kese Goes Shirtless, Shows His ‘Six Pack’ On Stage

Source: www.FrederickNoamesi.com

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has gone wild when he went shirtless and showed off his ‘Six Pack’ on the Hogbe stage in Keta.

The artiste who is popularly known as ‘Abodam’ was carried by the cheers from the crowd and quickly took off his shirt during his performance at the Hogbe 2016 event.

Watch the video below

