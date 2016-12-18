Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Nollywood Media | 18 December 2016 23:40 CET

Spotted! Audu Maikori, Olivier Fages And Peace Hyde In Stunning Green Outfit At The Chivas The Venture Final In Lagos

By John Claude Tamakloe

Ghanaian media personality and Forbes Africa correspondent Peace Hyde was among the list of prestigious judges who were given the difficult task of selecting the winner of this years Chivas The Venture competition, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos and to carry out her duties, the stunning media personality wore this beautiful green shift dress.

From a starting list of 226 social entrepreneurs, the Lagos Edition of the Chivas The Venture finally came to an end with Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points winning the one million naira top prize as well as a chance to compete for a chunk of a million dollar fund in the global finals of the competition.

The Chivas Regal The Venture is an initiative, which aims at investing in extraordinary startups that are using business to create positive change. The initiative has international heavy weights like Hollywood star Don Cheadle as a brand ambassador with support from local ambassadors like Chocolate City founder and Chairman Audu Maikori. South African comedy icon Trevor Noah was enlisted to host the New York edition of the competition this year. Peace Hyde joins the competition as a judge alongside managing director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Olivier Fages in what is fast becoming the most competitive pitching competition in Africa.

As winners of the Lagos Edition, Recycle Points will represent Nigeria in the global Finals alongside 32 other social entrepreneurs across 6 continents in Los Angeles, California next year.

Check out some highlights from the event.


2016-12-18 222334


2016-12-18 222314

Nollywood Media

