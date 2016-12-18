Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 18 December 2016 13:36 CET

Julia Roberts to star in her first TV series

By BBC

Julia Roberts is to star in her first television series.

The actress will appear in a TV adaptation of Maria Semple's novel Today Will Be Different, which was published in September.

Semple will write the mini-series herself, while Roberts's own company Red Om Films will produce it.

Roberts has previously appeared as a guest star in such TV shows as Friends and Law & Order, but this will be her first lead role in a series.

Today Will Be Different tells the story of a woman named Eleanor Flood who makes plans to have the best day of her life, but wakes up to find a strange new future unfolding.

In a statement, Semple said: "I'm giddy that Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts... This will be a fun ride!"

It has not yet been confirmed which network will broadcast the show.

Roberts won an Oscar for best actress in 2001 for her role in Erin Brockovich and has also starred in films including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Never increase, beyond what is necessary, the number of words required to explain anything
By: William of Ockham (1
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img