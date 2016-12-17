All The Guys Who Approach Me Are Broke; I Don’t Want Broke Guys – MzGee

If you are thinking of approaching Hitz FM and Joy News presenter, Gloria Akpene Nyarku popularly known as MzGee to win her heart, then you should check your bank account if you have millions of dollars saved before making that move.

The TV host has made it clear that she does not want “broke guys” in her life.

MzGee made this statement after she reported on Joy News about actress and movie producer Salma Mumin crying for boyfriend because most guys are afraid to propose to her.

Following the report, news anchor Israel Laryea questioned her if she has also had no guy make an offer of marriage to her as Salma’s case. MzGee responding to the query answered that her case is different from the actress’.

The host of ‘Showbiz This Week’ on Hitz FM disclosed that most of the guys who come her way to lure her are broke but she is not interested in such people.