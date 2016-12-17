Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 17 December 2016 21:53 CET

Music: Picriz (@Picriz)  - Guilty Prod. By @SomikMusic

By Chinedu Hardy Nwadike

Are you guilty?
Catch the feel of this hip-hop vibe by Emeghara Precious Ezinna aka Picriz as he marks a monster delivery on this wonderful track laced on beat by Somik Music.

The track has the feel and vibes to get you tapping and wishing you could say sorry like this. The first thing you have to do is admit you are guilty.

Download and share.
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/160155

Audio Report

