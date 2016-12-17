Music: Zeeko (@Zeekojiko) Go Low (Prod by Popito)

Born Ojiko Isaac Ebimobewei, Hip Hop Artiste Zeeko is a graduate of Fine & Applied Arts from Delta State University Abraka (DELSU).

He is a Multi talented instrumentalist who plays the Bass Guitar & Keyboards as well; he is a prolific rapper who expresses himself in English, Yoruba, Ijaw and Pidgin English.

Zeeko who was recently signed by Des Entertainment, cites Olamide as one of his mentors in the industry but has his own distinct style as evident in his new Single titled "Go Low" which was produced by Popito.

Connect with Zeeko on Social Networks :

Twitter: @Zeekojiko,

Instagram: @OfficialZeeko.

Website: www.desofficial.ml

Direct Download

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/159157

Hulkshare link

http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/d233imfp8u80/Zeeko_-_Go_Low_%28prod._By_Popito%29.mp3?d=1