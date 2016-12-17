Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 17 December 2016 21:53 CET

Music: Complain - Wilsman (@iamwilsman)

By MadeIn KrockCity

Ayele Wilfred A.k.a Wilsman is a Nasarawa based artiste Managed by the Yallaboi Music Group (YMG).

On "COMPLAIN" He puts in a Soul genre, mind captivating type of music which aims at issues

affecting human race world wide and also appreciating the little we have.

Download, Listen & Comment
Follow him on Twitter/Instagram ; @iamwilsman
DOWNLOAD AUDIO

DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/mknziv08aa/Walsman_-_Complain.mp3

www.madeinkrockcity.blogspot.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

“Risk is mostly nothing but a perception, due to a lack of knowledge.”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img