Music: Complain - Wilsman (@iamwilsman)

Ayele Wilfred A.k.a Wilsman is a Nasarawa based artiste Managed by the Yallaboi Music Group (YMG).

On "COMPLAIN" He puts in a Soul genre, mind captivating type of music which aims at issues

affecting human race world wide and also appreciating the little we have.

Download, Listen & Comment

Follow him on Twitter/Instagram ; @iamwilsman

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

DOWNLOAD LINK

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/mknziv08aa/Walsman_-_Complain.mp3

www.madeinkrockcity.blogspot.com