Music: Complain - Wilsman (@iamwilsman)
Ayele Wilfred A.k.a Wilsman is a Nasarawa based artiste Managed by the Yallaboi Music Group (YMG).
On "COMPLAIN" He puts in a Soul genre, mind captivating type of music which aims at issues
affecting human race world wide and also appreciating the little we have.
Follow him on Twitter/Instagram ; @iamwilsman
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/mknziv08aa/Walsman_-_Complain.mp3
