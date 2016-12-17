Efya To Rock Girl Talk Concert

Patrons of this year's edition of the Girl Talk Concert which will take place on Friday, December 23 at the National Theatre in Accra will be treated to refreshing musical performances from selected award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

Without any doubt, the night will see the audience screaming for more from some selected Ghanaian artistes billed to perform at the event.

Jane Awindor, aka Efya, the headline act for the night, will be on stage to entertain patrons and her teeming fans.

The 'Best In Me' singer will be bringing her shine to the night with an all-new attitude and stagecraft. She will perform most of her hit songs on her current album.

Reports available to BEATWAVES indicate that although the event is dubbed 'Ultimate Girls Night Out', it will also feature all the hiplife artistes who featured on Efya's current CD album.

The organisers of the event have promised fans there will be a lot of surprises for every music fan.

It has been the biggest pre-Christmas party for Ghanaian ladies in the last couple of years and this year promises to be no different, according to the organisers.

A source close to the Afro-pop singer explained that no man will be allowed into the venue, adding that everyone in the audience is supposed to be a woman.

He stated that there will be a three-hour non-stop performances from Efya and other female artistes from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Efya recently released her debut 21-track musical album titled 'Janesis'. The 'Janesis' album features Sarkodie, E.L, Ice Prince (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei.

Legendary Beats and Kill Beatz were involved in the production of the album.