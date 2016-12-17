Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 17 December 2016 11:07 CET

Oscars 2017: Germany and Iran among foreign film contenders

By BBC

Nine movies have been put forward for the next stage of the contest for best foreign-language film at the Oscars.

They include the Golden Globe-nominated Toni Erdmann from Germany and The Salesman from Iran.

But there is no place for French thriller Elle, starring Isabelle Huppert, who has herself been tipped for a best actress Oscar nomination.

The nine films will be whittled down to five when the Academy Award nominations are announced on 24 January.

Other films in the running include Australia’s Tanna, which is set in the South Pacific and filmed in the Navhal and Nafe languages. It won the audience award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Xavier Dolan’s Canadian drama It’s Only the End of the World, which won the Cannes Grand Prix prize, has also made the list.

Other notable omissions include Chile’s Neruda, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, and Julieta, by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

The full list of movies in contention for best foreign language film:

  • A Man Called Ove – Sweden
  • It’s Only the End of the World – Canada
  • Land of Mine – Denmark
  • My Life as a Zucchini – Switzerland
  • Paradise – Russia
  • Tanna – Australia
  • The King’s Choice – Norway
  • The Salesman – Iran
  • Toni Erdmann – Germany

The Academy Awards takes place on 26 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

In the university of God, however brilliant you may be, you will not be given double promotion. You must take every course - because each course serves a purpose.
By: TB Joshua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img