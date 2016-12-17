Computer Man Wants Gov’t Intervention

Prophet Eric Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man, has called on the incoming government led by Nana Akufo-Addo to help put effective structures in place to help build and grow the creative art industry in Ghana.

He also suggested there should be policies that would protect the works of the players in the industry to enable them to generate more revenues from their works.

According to him, enforcing copyright laws will also open doors for the creation of employment avenues for the youth, as well as the players in the creative industry.

He mentioned that the creative art sector can generate huge revenues for the country if it is properly tapped into.

These were contained in a congratulatory message to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the December 7 presidential election.

Nana Akufo-Addo beat the incumbent President John Mahama and four others, Ivor Greenstreet, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY).

Prophet Amponsah called for a reduction in the high levels of taxation in the private sector, saying, “This is essential to encourage entrepreneurs to contribute to local economic activity.”

The man of God emphasised that the creative industry needs to be adequately projected onto the international scene, adding this can be achieved with the support from the government.

He appealed to the government to invest in Ghanaian musicians, pointing out that there are many talents in Ghana who can match other talents around the world.

Prophet Amponsah charged Nana Akufo-Addo to fight corruption in the system with all boldness.