'Onaapo' Hitmaker To Feature At #D2R2016

Music lovers and #D2R2016 patrons must get ready to have the most electrifying Citi experience at this year’s official Christmas Party with the inclusion of Dee Aja, the man behind the hottest campaign song Onaapo.

Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, Article Wan, Nii Funny, DJ Vision and A.I. Grind were earlier announced as the main acts for the big night.

The inclusion of Dee Aja is to give patrons another reason to party after a very stressful election season.

Dee Aja, who has worked with Nacee’s “Skuulfo” band, will be on the Accra International Conference Centre stage alongside Ghana's biggest music stars to thrill audiences with his Onaapo.

The amusing irony with Onaapo, as most will be aware, is that it was composed for the incumbent President, John Mahama and was a mainstay at NDC campaign platforms but has now become a song for all as it features prominently at various election victory parties.

To spice up the night with some laughter will also be Comedian Hogan, who has promised to make one to rememba with total comedy brilliance.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets are available at Citi FM, Adabraka and the Total Service Stations at 37 Hospital Road, Atomic Junction, Baatsona, East Legon AnC, La Beach, Tema Hospital and Tesano.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.