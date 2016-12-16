Did The NDC Pay GHC140,000 To Nacee For Promotion Of 'Onaapo'?

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party lost the recently-held general elections but one of its official campaign songs, ‘Onaapo’, is winning on all fronts.

Although it failed to propel President John Dramani Mahama to a second term, the song has received widespread recognition for its quality production, lyrics and hook – and is being enjoyed by all and sundry, regardless of political affiliation.

There’s some breeding confusion over who actually composed the song, with celebrated gospel musician, Nacee, claiming the composition of the hit song in a chat with Doctor Prekese on Bryt FM while Dee Aja, an up and coming artist, also claiming ownership of the song in his interview with David Mawuli for pulse.com.gh

Dee Aja also claimed that he was not paid for his efforts in making the song, but, a reliable source has disclosed to www.entertainmentgh.com that, the song was paid for by the NDC.

Nacee was given an amount close to GHC140,000 for the ‘Onaapo’ track and four other songs made purposely for the NDC – according to the source; and the money was meant for the promotion of the songs across the country.

Further probe by www.entertainmentgh.com showed that, Nacee, made the songs with the intention of presenting them to the NDC and relied on his handlers, Prince Opoku (Ashis) and Frank Kwabena Owusu to engineer a way of getting the songs to the executives of the party.

A solid team that included Mel Kwasi Davis, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson (Bulldog) and Kendrick Yehowada of Bullhaus Entertainment, together with artist manager, Franklin Agyekum, was put together to help set up a meeting with some influential personalities within the party and make the presentation of the songs.

Bulldog and Kendrick were said to have spearheaded a meeting with some big wigs within the party who approved the use of the songs as official NDC campaign songs.

The amount close to GHc140,000 was said to have been given to Nacee and the team for the promotion of the song across the country – according to the source.

This portal spoke to some names that were mentioned as being part of the team that facilitated the money being given for making and projection the song.

Ashis had this to say; “It is true that some amount of money was paid for the promotion of the song.”

Bulldog made clarifications; “Monies were made available to Nacee and his management to push the song across the country and I was heavily involved in the promotion of the track across the regions.”

Mel Kwasi Davis also confirmed that some amount of money was indeed given, and also made some revelation on who actually composed the ‘Onaapo’ song.

“Money was given for logistics to help propagate the song across the country.”

On the ensuing confusion on who composed the song, Mel asserted – “Nacee composed all the songs, from start to finish. Dee Aja has no claim to the song.”

Finally, Nacee was reached by www.entertainmentgh.com and this is what he had to say on the money and his version did not sync entirely with the others;

“I was not given any money for the promotion of the song. What they (the NDC) gave me was money to cover the cost of the production of the ‘Onaapo’ song plus other songs, commercials, videos and other related activities. The bit about promotion was handled by another team”

He did not give the exact amount given for the cost of production but on the composition, he stated;

“Dee Aja is my boy, and just like I have provided the platform for many others, I used the song to project him, but I composed the song.”