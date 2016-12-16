Obour Condemns Attacks On ‘NDC’ Celebs

The president of the Musicians Union Association of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor, aka Obour has condemned the attacks on several celebrities who threw their support behind the National Democratic Party for the 2016 General Elections. Celebs including singer Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger, Rex Omar, John Dumelo among a host of others have been vilified on social media and other platforms ever since Nana Akufo-Addo was announced as winner of the elections by the Electoral Commission.

In an interview with Obour who campaigned on numerous occasions and across the country for peace before, during and after the elections, said the attacks on celebrities was immature.

“We have to mature as a democratic dispensation and have to come to the realisation that people have the right to support who they want. Those attacking the celebs should realise that people who share opposing views are not enemies,” he said.

Obour however added that despite the attacks on celebrities he did not believe this would discourage others from openly declaring their support for one political party or the other in the future.

“This is not the first time celebs have been attacked for declaring their support for political candidates. The likes of Jewel Ackah, Kwabena Kwabena were victimized many years ago and even Mr Beautiful was denied movie roles because he declared his support for the NDC,” he said.

Obour added that as democracy deepens in Ghana, people would gradually come to accept that others might have different opinions and hence desist from attacking them in future.

The MUSIGA President on behalf of the music industry and the entire creative arts congratulated Nana Akufo Addo on his victory adding that he looked forward to a continued growth of the creative arts sector in general and the music industry in particular.

He referred to an interaction between creative arts practitioners and Nana Addo at his residence where the President-elect assured the creative arts practitioners of his intention to ensure that the sector develops to exploit the immense business opportunities it holds.