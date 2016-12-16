I Want A Boyfriend But Guys Are Not Proposing – Salma Mumin

Actress and movie producer Salma Mumin turned 28 on Wednesday, December 14. The C.E.O of Salma Pictures on her birthday had a conversation with Joy New’s MzGee about her acting career, business, children and plans of getting married.

Salma talking about marriage made it clear that she hopes to settle down soon but the problem is she does not have a boyfriend yet.

The ‘NO MAN’S LAND’ movie producer screamed, “I want a kid and a husband”.

Explaining why a beautiful and successful lady of her caliber is still living on this planet without a boyfriend, she disclosed that guys are not approaching her to propose.

I don’t have a boyfriend yet but when I get one who is willing to stay with me, no matter what and that I love and he also loves me then of course I’ll marry him. These factors play a very important role when it comes to marriage so I’m not joking with them.

Do you know I walk around and nobody approaches me? They might think I have a boyfriend but I don’t. I need a fiancé that will become a husband. I need you please come.” Salma Mumin told MzGee.

Some of the movies Salma has featured in include Passion and Soul, The Will, Seduction, No Apology, Purple Rose, Crazy, Five Brides, Happy Death Day and Family Album.