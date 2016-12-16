Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 16 December 2016 14:45 CET

Di Higrade Drops Two Xmas Bangers

By David Mawuli

Ghanaian rising Reggae/Dancehall star, Di Higrade, has released two new Dancehall bangers for this Christmas festivities.

The two songs are strictly party songs and bangers that fits festivals like Christmas.

The first song is titled “Obsession” is dedicated to all the hot girls across the globe. The fast tempo Afro-Dancehall jam was produced by Denswag.

The second song titled “Party Time” is dedicated to all party goers. The song was produced by “Go Low” hitmaker, Tubhani Beatz.

Download and listen below, and don’t forget to share your views with us.

“Obsession”: https://soundcloud.com/rogers-6/obsession-money-mi-a-look-riddim

“Party Time”: https://soundcloud.com/rogers-6/party-time-produced-by-tubhanibeat

Twitter: @DiHigrade

