Kofi Adjorlolo nominated for Best Supporting Actor at 2016 AMVCAs

The nominees for the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) were revealed in Lagos at star studded event.

Announcing the nominees was the duo of popular Nigerian actress and TV presenter, Mitchelle Dede, and renowned Kenyan actor, radio presenter and TV host Fareed Khimani during a special live broadcast.

The movie ‘Ghana Must Go’ received a number of nominations crowned with the ace actor Kofi Adjorlolo being nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie/TV Series.

Frank Rajah was also nominated for Best Director for the same movie.

Here are the Nominees:

CATEGORY NOMINEE BEST MOVIE (SOUTH AFRICA) MRS RIGHT GUY DUMISANI GUMBI HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD BONGIWE SELANE, JUNAID AHMED, HELENA SPRING VAYA RETHABILE MOLATELA MOTHOBI THE JAKES ARE MISSING BIANCA ISAAC ALL ABOUT LOVE ELVIS CHUKS BEST MOVIE (EAST AFRICA) AISHA AMIL SHIVJI NAOMBA NISEME STAFORD KIHORE KATI KATI SARIKA HEMI LAKHANI EPIDEMIC MAGEYE HASSAN HOMECOMING SEKO SHAMTE BEST MOVIE (WEST AFRICA) 93 DAYS MOVIE STEVE GUKAS/BOLANLE AUSTEN-PETERS/PEMON RAMI/DOTUN OLAKUNRI 76 ADONIJAH OWIRIWA / TONYE PRINCEWILL OLOIBIRI ROGERS OFIME A TRIP TO JAMAICA RICHARD AYODEJI MAKUN THE C.E.O. KUNLE AOLAYAN BEST TELEVISION SERIES JENIFA'S DIARY FUNKE AKINDELE SOKHULU AND PARTNERS SEASON 3 ROBERTA DURRANT DUPLICITY DELMWA DESHI KURA BENEATH THE LIES CEDRIC NDILIMA BEYOND YOUR SIGHT: THE POLICE STORY LANCELOT ODUWA IMASUEN BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES - SWAHILI UREMBO DOROTHY GHETTUBA SIRI YA MTUNGI (SEASON 2) JOHN, LOUISE AND JORDAN RIBER MGANGA BOMBA GBENGA KAYODE FIHI VICTOR GATONYE ZILIZALA DAUDI OTIENO ANGUKA BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES - IGBO AMONYE-BU-ONYE CREY AHANONU OBI-EZE KINGSLEY OKEREKE OBI NWANYI DOUYE AARON GARVEY MMAKWARA SERIES TIANA OBOYI IKPE OMUMA EMEKA OSSAI BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES - HAUSA SALIM ABDULLAHI ABAS MAFARIN TAFIYA NUHU ABDULLAHI YAKI DA ZUCIYA TIJJANI SHEHU YAHAYA MAULA MUKTAR BELLO ISMAIL BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) THE BOSS IS MINE IMEH BISHOP UMOH A TRIP TO JAMAICA AYO MAKUN ITS HER DAY BOVI GHANA MUST GO BLOSSOM CHUKWUJEKWU BROTHER JEKWU MIKE EZURONYE THE LIFE OF A NIGERIAN COUPLE OKEY UZOESHI MEET THE INLAWS AMECHI MUONAGOR BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) MEET THE INLAWS TINA MBA MRS RIGHT GUY DINEO MOEKETSI WIVES ON STRIKE CHIOMA AKPOTHA JENIFA'S DIARY FUNKE AKINDELE WIVES ON STRIKE UCHE JOMBO-RODRIGUEZ A TRIP TO JAMAICA FUNKE AKINDELE WIVES ON STRIKE OMONI OBOLI BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 93 DAYS MOVIE BIMBO AKINTOLA SLOW COUNTRY IVIE OKUJAYE-EGBOH 76 RITA DOMINIC THE ARBITRATION ADESUA ETOMI VAYA ZIMKHITHA NYOKA DERAILED MEG OTANWA LOVE IS A PRANK HANNAH OJO BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) VAYA WARREN MASEMOLA GHANA MUST GO KOFI ADJORLOLO THE JAKES ARE MISSING MPHO SEBENG JUST NOT MARRIED ROTIMI SALAMI 93 DAYS MOVIE GIDEON ECHE-OKEKE KATI KATI ELSAPHAN NJORA GHANA MUST GO NKEM OWOH BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) FOUR ONE LOVE EBELE OKARO ONYUIKE 93 DAYS MOVIE SOMKELE IDHALAMA 8 BARS & A CLEF KEHINDE BANKOLE ITS HER DAY ADUNNI ADE SOMETHING WICKED IVIE OKUJAIYE HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD KHANYI MBAU VAYA NAMONDE MBUSI BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) MRS RIGHT GUY ADZE UGAH 93 DAYS MOVIE YINKA EDWARD HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD LANCE GEWER OLOIBIRI CURTIS GRAHAM 76 YINKA EDWARD BEST SHORTFILM IRETI TOPE OSHIN LOOT GREG ROM MEET THE PARENTS LONZO NZEKWE CAT FACE OGO OKPUE LIGHT DIARIES: SPIN AROUND MELISSA HAIDEN BEST DOCUMENTARY ROOTS - GAMBIA EBOH WAGGEH MAKOKO: FUTURES AFLOAT FEMI ODUGBEMI ALISON UGA CARLINI AMAKA'S KIN- THE WOMEN OF NOLLYWOOD TOPE OSHIN PETRA'S NABATEAN HERITAGE YVONNE BASSEY BEST ART DIRECTOR 76 PAT NEBO 93 DAYS MOVIE BOLA BELO OLOIBIRI CHIMA ADIGHIJE HAPPINESS IS A 4 LETTER WORD GARY SMITH GHANA MUST GO GODWIN ASHONG BEST COSTUME DESIGNER 76 PAT EGWURUBE OLOIBIRI DELE AKINYELE/CHELSEA OLIVER GHANA MUST GO CHIEMELA NWAGBOSO/ ASANTEWA CLARA ADJOA CASINO SHILEOLA IBIRONKE AND MOJISOLA SAPARA KING INVINCIBLE OBIJIE BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 93 DAYS MOVIE ELLIOT SEWAPE OLOBIRI AMISU ALADE/EDWIN LAU 76 YINKA EDWARDS HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD LANCE GEWER SASC A TRIP TO JAMAICA FABIAN HOOKS BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) OLOIBIRI NNODIM CHIGOZIE & PAULA PETERSON VAYA VUYANI SONDLO 76 EMEKA OJUKWU 93 DAYS MOVIE ANTONIO RIBEIRO HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD NICHOLAS COSTARAS/MELANIE JANKES GOLDEN BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) OLOIBIRI MIKE BARNITT 93 DAYS MOVIE PIUS FATOKE AND MZUKISI MTSHISELO VAYA RICHARD MOHLARI/DAVE HAWKINS 76 SOLOMON EMMANUEL MRS RIGHT GUY JEAN NIEMANDT BEST SOUND TRACK/ORIGINAL SCORE (MOVIE/TV SERIES) OLOIBIRI REX RICKETTS 93 DAYS MOVIE GEORGE KALLIS , TUNDE JEGEDE AND BANKY W NO GOOD TURN BRYMO THE ENCOUNTER MICHAEL “THE TRUTH” OGUNLADE 76 IZU OJUKWU BEST MAKE UP ARTIST (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 76 CHINWE ELOVAH OLOIBIRI HAKEEM ONILOGBO AJIBOLA/PEREKEME ODON UMILILO RONWYN JARRETT 93 DAYS MOVIE THEMA OZZY SMITH/LOLA MAJA-OKOJEVOH/ ADETUNMI IMOTEDA HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD DIANNE ALLEN BEST DIRECTOR MRS RIGHT GUY ADZE UGAH 93 DAYS MOVIE STEVE GUKAS OLOIBIRI CURTIS GRAHAM 76 IZU OJUKWU A TRIP TO JAMAICA ROBERT O PETERS GHANA MUST GO FRANK RAJAH BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES - YORUBA SOMEWHERE IN THE DARK ABIODUN JIMOH & JUMOKE ODETOLA ODE IKU SAMSIDEEN ADESIYAN AJOKE AIYE OLAIDE OLABANJI TOBAJEWO OMIREFA TITUS IMAN OLUWATOYIN BANKOLE BEST OVERALL MOVIE 2016 (AFRICA) MRS RIGHT GUY DUMISANI GUMBI HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD BONGIWE SELANE, JUNAID AHMED, HELENA SPRING AISHA AMIL SHIVJI NAOMBA NISEME STAFORD KIHORE 93 DAYS MOVIE STEVE GUKAS/BOLANLE AUSTEN-PETERS/PEMON RAMI/DOTUN OLAKUNRI 76 ADONIJAH OWIRIWA / TONYE PRINCEWILL

Voting for the AMVCAs opened from midnight on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 and closes on February 24, 2017.

