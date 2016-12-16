New Music: Ng X Timaya – On Point (Prod. Jiggy Jegg)

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By ONERACE CONCEPTS

Donzubi Entertainment presents the return of Nigerian Hottest Hit makers popularly known as NG Onyeukwu & TIMAYA much awaited Jiggy Jegg produced Hit single titled “ON POINT” featuring the Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa singing sensation, performer and song writer.

NG came through on this new much awaited Afro-pop infectious track after the successful release of “Confirm” featuring Terry G. This Joint promises to rock speakers and airwaves across Africa and Europe. “Listen up, dance, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Get connected with NG on Twitter at @iamngonyeukwu

MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/159920

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/kn9p5vwyic/NG-x-Timaya-On-Point_Prod-By-Jiggy-Jegg_.mp3

http://kiwi6.com/file/kn9p5vwyic

