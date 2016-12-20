D2R2016: 10 Shatta Wale songs that you should listen to

The story of the brand Shatta Wale is one that is worth studying by students of popular culture.

He has transformed from being one of Ghana's hiplife artistes, Bandana, to becoming one of the country's hottest entertainers who is liked by people across various levels of the Ghanaian society and beyond.

Shatta Wale's ingenuity in rebranding himself speaks volumes about his intelligence and hardwork.

He currently has 35,144 likes on his verified Facebook page and 217,116 on his Twitter handle. This is an indication of his influence in the country, the continent and beyond. He has also swept up awards since he returned.

He has developed from the Shatta Wale who had a beef with everyone, and was even ready to sell his awards to that guy who ended his long conflict with Samini, and made a peace song for Ghana's largest political parties, the NPP and the NDC, ahead of the just ended parliamentary and presidential elections.

Shatta Wale will be headlining the 2016 edition of Citi FM's biggest concert, Decemba 2 Rememba (D2R).

Here is a list of some his popular songs compiled with help from Citi FM's Nana Ama Agyeman Asante, a die-hard Shatta Wale fan. If he decides to run for president, I am sure she will ask to be given the role of his campaign manager.

'Dancehall king'

This was the first song he released when he changed his name from a low-profile Bandana to Shatta Wale. The song was perfect for the rebirth. It really sold him and pushed him to the pinnacle.

Kakai

This song was a hit and did not go down in its popularity because the political parties picked it up and played it during their campaign rallies.

The NPP particularly played it anytime their running mate and now vice president-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was due to speak.

Mahama Paper

This is another song that was picked up by a political party. Because of the name Mahama that was in the song, the governing NDC picked it up, and played it as a herald for the president and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

If I collect

I suspect that this song was released because of reports that Shatta Wale was paid a huge amount of money to perform at many campaign launches.

I laugh enter mall

This song is one of those in which Shatta Wale told a story, whether or not it is a true story; it is a nice story nonetheless.

Chop kiss

The video of this song featured his better half, Shatta Michy. This song was specially chosen by Nana Ama. She told me that she really loved the song.

Obordobidi

I must admit that I love this song, though I don't understand it in any way.

Enter the net

This is one song that many guys use to woo the girls they like: “Charlie let me enter the net.”

Bie Gya

This song title is the same as the one that was picked by Criss Waddle and Stonebwoy. But I must say that I love Shatta's rendition and the music video that goes with it. The video showed Shatta and his friends just having fun, you don't always have that in Ghanaian music videos.

Hol it

I have nothing to say about this song, except that I really love it. I don't know what Shatta meant by 'You got something I like' though.

