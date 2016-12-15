The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 15 December 2016 17:06 CET

Salma Mumin @28: Actress ready to settle down, seeks a dedicated partner

By MyJoyOnline

Actress and movie producer Salma Mumin has opened up about her desire to have a dedicated partner and babies as she turned 28 on December 14.

The actress, who was grateful for being graced with another successful year, when Joy News’ MzGee caught up with her disclosed she never dreamt of a bright future because she felt constrained by her impoverished background.

“I don’t know why I am here today so I just say thank you to God. When I was growing up, I never expected to be here, not even at the age of 28 looking at where I am coming from," she disclosed.

Salma confirmed she harboured the cravings of having a child but she has no partner to fulfill that yearning.

“I want a kid and a husband. I don’t have a boyfriend yet but if I get one who is willing to stay with me no matter what," Salma said she would love him like no other.

The actress emotionally dismissed talks that she and her fellow actors hide under the cloak of acting to engage in prostitution adding such unfounded remarks have destroyed many of their relationships.

She also opened up on the state of the Ghanaian Movie industry, the ‘beef’ between her and Bibi Bright.

Watch the video below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

A president's orders are taken serious only when he himself respects his words
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img