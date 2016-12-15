Salma Mumin @28: Actress ready to settle down, seeks a dedicated partner

Actress and movie producer Salma Mumin has opened up about her desire to have a dedicated partner and babies as she turned 28 on December 14.

The actress, who was grateful for being graced with another successful year, when Joy News’ MzGee caught up with her disclosed she never dreamt of a bright future because she felt constrained by her impoverished background.

“I don’t know why I am here today so I just say thank you to God. When I was growing up, I never expected to be here, not even at the age of 28 looking at where I am coming from," she disclosed.

Salma confirmed she harboured the cravings of having a child but she has no partner to fulfill that yearning.

“I want a kid and a husband. I don’t have a boyfriend yet but if I get one who is willing to stay with me no matter what," Salma said she would love him like no other.

The actress emotionally dismissed talks that she and her fellow actors hide under the cloak of acting to engage in prostitution adding such unfounded remarks have destroyed many of their relationships.

She also opened up on the state of the Ghanaian Movie industry, the ‘beef’ between her and Bibi Bright.

Watch the video below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku