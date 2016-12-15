SuperstarOBeatz Speaks Out About His ‘Trumpet’ Beat Used By Sarkodie

World famous music producer, SuperStar O has opened up on the rounding rumors with regards to the stolen ‘Trumpet Beat’ used by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The original producer of the ‘Trumpet’ Beat on which Sarkodie rode on by assembling few talented Ghanaian rappers is SuperStar O.

Sarkodie few days ago released his latest music video ‘Trumpet’ which he featured rappers like, TeePhlow, Medikal, Koo Ntakra, Donzy, Strongman and Pappy Kojo and this video after its being uploaded on Youtube has triggered some criticisms.

Most people who watched the video and are familiar with the beat quickly accused the rapper for not properly given to production credit to right owner of the beat while others opined that he has infringed someone’s copyright.

Management of Sarkodie has refused to comment on the issue when contacted but SuperStar O who is the original producer of the ‘Trumpet’ beat decided to clear the waves when contacted by Gentlemen Radio Online ( Gentlemenradio.com )

According to the producer who has revealed to Gentlemenradio.com that since the video was uploaded to Youtube, he has received lot of emails asking him if he sold the beat to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and why he was not duly credited for the production.

When asked by Gentlemenradio.com if he sold the beat to Sarkodie for his cypher production or proper arrangements were made regarding the use of beat, SuperStar O said,

“Hey there, yeah I am getting a lot of messages about this. I am worried now myself. Even if we did sell the beat to him (i’ll have to check) they are saying they gave the production credits to some complete different person which is NOT allowed at all in my sales & beats. I need to find out what is going on here asap.”

Probing further, SuperStar O categorically said that Sarkodie crew told him after he got in touch with them that, there was a mix up somewhere and was the reason why they could not give him the production credit.

“I have just talked to someone from their camp & they said they bought a lease from me & they have now paid me for the exclusive rights as well & straightened it out. I told them as well that anywhere the song is posted the “Produced By” credits must be changed to SuperStar O (me) not anyone else. They said there was a mix up & they fully understand & that will be changed as well so hopefully it will all be worked out now.”

Talking about the said mix up, SuperStar O expressed his anxiety as how should that happened when they fully bought the beat from him.

“I have no idea how such a mix up happened but I am a very well known producer & when my fans or other customers hear a song & know the beat is by me & they see someone else was given credit they will of course get it back to me & stand up for me as well & let it be known. I’m glad I was made aware of the fact as well. I’m not mad though, just as long as I get paid & the credits get changed to the REAL producer now whoever the heck the other guy is. I don’t like or let anyone take credit for my work that is not theirs. Unless of course I am “Ghost Producing” it which I have done for other major producers a number of times but that is a different case. This was NOT a ghost producer agreement or anything of the sort.”

SuperStar O also much keep the production credit;

“Yes indeed, anytime anyone buys a beat from me it is in my contracts that I must ALWAYS be given 100% of the production credit for the beat. Of course the engineer or writers & such as well can be given their due credit but I must always be given sole credit for the beat production.”

Meanwhile, Sarkodie and his management team have promised to fix everything and give him the sole production credit.

“I told them as well that anywhere the song is posted the “Produced By” credits must be changed to SuperStar O (me) not anyone else. They said there was a mix up & they fully understand & that will be changed as well so hopefully it will all be worked out now.”

Source: www.Gentlemenradio.com

