MUSIGA Expresses Appreciation To Mahama Government

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has expressed its appreciation to the government of outgoing President John Mahama for its support for the creative arts and the music industry in particular.

The President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, in a statement thanked the Mahama administration for elevating the creative arts to ministerial status. Obour commended the outgoing Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, for her keen support for the creative arts in general and the music sector in particular.

The MUSIGA president said they will cherish the fond memories they shared with both President Mahama and Mrs Ofosu-Adjare at the various events of the union such as the MUSIGA Grand Ball and Ghana Music Week.

He added that it is the union's prayer that the incoming sector minister will continue key projects started by the current administration such as the passage of the Creative Arts Scheme for the establishment of the Creative Arts Council, among others.