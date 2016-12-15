VVIP To Perform @ YFM’s Loud In GH This Saturday

Ghana's hot selling and award-winning group, VIP, has been invited to thrill thousands of music fans at this year's edition of YFM's Loud In GH concert this Saturday, December 17 at the La Beach in Accra.

This year's event dubbed 'Beach Mashup' promises to be different from the previous one.

According to the organisers, the Loud In GH concert will be used to celebrate Ghanaian artistes and also give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.

The organisers hinted that members of the VVIP group have confirmed to put up a show stopping performance for music lovers from all walks of life that will flood the venue on Saturday.

They mentioned that VVIP will use the impending musical concert as an opportunity to thrill their fans who have missed out on seeing them perform live on stage.

They have vowed to treat patrons of the event with all of their hits back-to-back on the said day.

The VVIP group, made up of Zeal, Reggie Rockstone and Prodigal, are known for their various award-winning hits like 'Alhaji', 'Dogo Yaro', 'Skolom' and 'Selfie', among others.

The group has carved a niche for itself as one of the best hiplife music groups in Ghana with good stage performances and choreography.

Over the years, VVIP has held its own and still stands as one of the best music groups in the country.

Some of the artistes billed to perform alongside VVIP include Trigmatic, Guru, Mr Eazi, Medikal, Epixode, Joey B, MzVee, among others, have been invited to perform at the much-anticipated show.

However, there will also be great music from YFM's best DJs from Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, as well as other interesting activities to give a great kick-start to the Christmas celebrations.

By George Clifford Owusu