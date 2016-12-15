Mahama Communicators Caused His Defeat- Agya Koo

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo, has said the defeat of President John Mahama was from his own people.

According to him, his communicators and campaign team instead of campaigning on a message to convince voters rather devoted time in attacking and vilifying the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

The actor in an interview with Rainbow Radio said, “The NPP focused on their message of job creation, a resilient economy and the key policies of the party which they will deliver as government whereas the NDC attacked Nana Addo.”

He further alleged that some celebrities were given cars and other goodies, yet failed to champion the cause of President Mahama, hence his defeat.

He also added that the “NDC went on vote buying spree sharing sardines, rice, money and other items but we in the NPP went ahead to campaign on issues affecting Ghanaians and how Nana Addo will help resolve them.”

According to Agya Koo, the outgoing president should blame his team for failing to execute the campaign for him and causing his defeat, making him the only president in Ghana's history under the Fourth Republic to have served for only a term.

President Mahama lost the presidential election to Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7, 2016 after voters went to the ballot to elect a new leader. He polled 4, 713, 227 votes representing 44.40 percent of the total valid votes cast.

Nana Addo who will be sworn into office January 2017 polled 5, 716,026 votes, representing 53.85 percent.