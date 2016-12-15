The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 15 December 2016 13:37 CET

MAKEDA to hold christmas shopping event in Accra

By CitiFMonline

Advocacy Group, MAKEDA will hold an event named 'The Fab Christmas Market' at 8 Volta Street situated at Airport residential area.

The event is a one stop shop to purchase gifts and treats for loved ones, colleagues, family, friends and yourself.

Vendors include MAKSI, Clean Eats, Slay Africa, All Natural Products, Jenny's Sorrel, Minga Foods, Q'ticules, Skin Gourmet, Kossiwa Mode, and Juju's Khebabs.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, proprietor of MAKEDA and organiser of the event said, “ Our Fab Christmas Market aims to provide Ghanaians with a fun Christmas shopping event whilst making a difference to the children of Autism Awareness Care and Training (AACT), our charity beneficiary for this event who will benefit from a proportion of vendor fees for this market.

“We are also inviting people to attend the market, and support AACT in a variety of ways including: sponsoring the school fees of a child, or gifting the centre any of the following: student chairs/desks, toiletries, laptops, printer ink, laminator, sensory toys, velcro, board games, sports balls, bicycles, tricycles, water hose, water sprinklers, trampoline, A4 sheets, Note 1 exercise books, markers, crayons, monthly Internet fee, and plastic bowls. Christmas is a time for giving, and as well as giving to our loved ones, we encourage our patrons to also give to AACT.”

“Come with friends and family to enjoy the social hangout at the market, enjoy good music from our resident DJ, and get competitive playing old school Ghanaian games such as ludo, oware, and snakes and ladders,” she added.


