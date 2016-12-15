Kumawood Actor Nana Akwesi Dead

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Kumasi-based actor Nana Akwesi Adjei reportedly died on Wednesday, December 7 while Ghanaians went to the polls.

The cause of his death was not made public as of yesterday, but a source from Miracle Films confirmed his unfortunate demise to NEWS-ONE.

Until his death, he was the president of Miracle Actors Guild in Kumasi and also featured in a number of productions in Kumasi.

His death comes less than a month after actor Katawere of Efiewura fame died in mid-November.

Katawere passed away after battling an undisclosed illness for two years. He was 78 years and survived by six children.

