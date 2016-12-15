Shatta, Hogan, Nii Funny, Guru Set for #D2R2016 

Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, Article Wan, Nii Funny, DJ Vision, A.I. Grind and other top artistes billed to perform at the 2016 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert, with the hash tag, #D2R2016, are promising patrons a night to remember on Christmas Eve at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

To spice up the night with some laughter will also be Comedian Hogan.

The 2016 edition of the 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert will see the Ghana-based Nigerian comic, Hogan, make his third appearance at Citi FM's official Christmas party.

The comedian, also known for his Hogan Toons animated comedy series, will be bringing his comic prowess to bear when all eyes will be on on December 24.

Hogan has been a mainstay on the comedy scene for the past six years and is coming into Ghana's official Christmas party. Hogan believes his familiarity with this stage and audience will make it easier for his brand of humour to land well with the audience.

“… majority of the audience will know who I am so it makes it a bit easier for me to break into their defence because when they don't know you, it is difficult to impress,” he said when he passed by Citi FM ahead of the concert.

Ghana is coming off its general elections and one would imagine it would be easy to ride the wave of post-election humour, but not for Hogan who says he will not be relying on “trendy jokes.”

Hogan perked up at the prospect of sharing a stage with dancehall king Shatta Wale and noted his respect for Okyeame Kwame. He also lauded Joey B and Article Wan, the latter of whom he has some history with as Article Wan worked with Hogan as a producer for one of his tracks.

Giving some insight into his musical endeavours, Hogan playfully said, “I'm a bad ass rapper,” but he added that the mood of the audience of the night will determine if he drops some bars in addition to his comedy act.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by Total Card, Bay Port, Kitkat and Hunters.

-Citi FM