MusicVideo: Paa Kwasi Drops “Awuor” Finally

Paa Kwasi of dobble fame ends his yuletide with another staggering music video dubbed “Awuor”.

This has being his third music video to his credit after parting ways from his group ‘Dobble”

The “NipaDasani” act released his second video [Wack MC], and so far it has received lots of airplay and much views via his YouTube channel.

His latest music video “Awuor” to wit a name given to a female in a Ga Adangbe community.

Asked why “Awuor” he said: I wrote the hit song Christy and the song has gone viral so I decided to pick a name from the Ga Community which many have never heard before which is Awuor and it’s a name given to female in the Ga Adangbe community here in Ghana.

Steve Gyamfi of Real House Philms directed the music video and shot on location at some suburb of Accra.

Watch this video performance:

