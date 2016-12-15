The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 15 December 2016 11:25 CET

Music: Mr Lover Man - Justice Kings (@justice_kingz) #MrLoverMan

By MadeIn KrockCity

After a wave rocking single "Miss Khedike' from one of Naija's finest rising artists in the music industry "Justice Kings" the scintillating

Miss Khedike crooner drops another masterpiece MR LOVER MAN. Produced by Danja, this new hit single is set to steal the

heart of lovers of good music in Nigeria and beyond. Download and keep enjoying it!

DOWNLOAD Mr Lover Man - Justice Kings

DOWNLOAD Mr Lover Man - Justice Kings (2)

www.madeinkrockcity.blogspot.com

