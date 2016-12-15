Audio Report | 15 December 2016 11:25 CET
Music: Mr Lover Man - Justice Kings (@justice_kingz) #MrLoverMan
After a wave rocking single "Miss Khedike' from one of Naija's finest rising artists in the music industry "Justice Kings" the scintillating
Miss Khedike crooner drops another masterpiece MR LOVER MAN. Produced by Danja, this new hit single is set to steal the
heart of lovers of good music in Nigeria and beyond. Download and keep enjoying it!
DOWNLOAD Mr Lover Man - Justice Kings
