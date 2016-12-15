Bad Comments About Me Will Be Over Soon; Ghanaians Don’t Drag Issues For Long - Mzbel

A close source to popular Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has disclosed to Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince that the controversial musician would rather remain tight-lipped than heed to pressure on her to apologize to president-elect Akufo-Addo over her denigrating comments.

She is taking solace in the fact that, as usual of Ghanaians, they would sooner or later stop talking about her. During the 2016 election campaign, Mzbel, real name Nana Akua Addo did not only endorse President Mahama and the NDC but she also went further to degrade and mock the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Even Sarkodie and Ace hood’s issue was let go after Ghanaians made a whole lot of noise about it so I believe it’s best she remains silent about this issue and as she believes, Ghanaians will stop talking after some time,” the source said.

In a cringeworthy video that went viral, the “16 years” songstress mocked Nana for falling down while kneeling to pray.

She also said Ghanaians should not vote for the 72-year-old because he is not a “presidential material”. But Mzbel was heard in a recent audio narrating events that unfolded after the NDC (the party she campaigned for) lost and how members of the NPP allegedly stormed her house asking that she comes out to record a video and apologize to Nana Akufo-Addo.

One interesting piece of information DailyViewGh.com has gathered is that Mzbel’s recent draining of her Instagram account is as a result of intensive pressure from her relatives abroad who fear for her life after the defeat of President John Mahama and the NDC in the just ended general elections.