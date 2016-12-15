Abraham Attah Congratulates President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Award-winning young actor, Abraham Attah has congratulated President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his victory in the December 7 presidential polls.

The Beasts of No Nation star also commended Ghanaians for their contributions towards a violence-free election and urged them to maintain the peace the country is enjoying.

“Congratulations to the President Elect H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo. Thank you to everyone who contributed towards a peaceful election. God bless our homeland Ghana,” Attah posted on his Facebook timeline.

The actor earlier in May, 2016, paid a courtesy call on the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo at his Nima residence with his management team to inform him about his Peace campaign project in July 18.





