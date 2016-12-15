Audio Report | 15 December 2016 09:53 CET
New Music: Selassie - Ade3 No (Remix) Ft. Kooko (Prod. By Tipcy)
Back To Business presents this brand new single from Brong Ahafo's top rapper Selassie christened "Ade3 No".
The song happens to one of the popular songs in the region after a few months of release.
Selassie brings to us the remix of the previous version and it features " Obiaa To" hitmaker Kooko as the two blend the bono language together on this Tipcy produced beat.
You would love the creativity the two geniuses portrayed.
Enjoy
Download Link : http://www25.zippyshare.com/v/KDXdhzs9/file.html
