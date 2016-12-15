The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 15 December 2016 09:53 CET

New Music: Selassie - Ade3 No (Remix) Ft. Kooko (Prod. By Tipcy)

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Back To Business presents this brand new single from Brong Ahafo's top rapper Selassie christened "Ade3 No".

The song happens to one of the popular songs in the region after a few months of release.

Selassie brings to us the remix of the previous version and it features " Obiaa To" hitmaker Kooko as the two blend the bono language together on this Tipcy produced beat.

You would love the creativity the two geniuses portrayed.

Enjoy
Download Link : http://www25.zippyshare.com/v/KDXdhzs9/file.html

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit"- Harry S Truman
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img