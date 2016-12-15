Yvonne Okoro Makes Ghana Proud At 2017 AMVCAs with Six Nominations 

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Okoro's latest movie, Ghana Must Go got six nominations for Ghana at the fifth Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nominations were released on Wednesday night at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos Nigeria at a ceremony attended by some of the creme dela creme of Africa's film industry.

Ghana Must Go was the only Ghanaian movie on the nomination list and it got a nod in Best director category for Frank Rajah as well as in Best Actor In Lead role category for Blossom Chukwujekwu.

The rest included Best Supporting for Nkem Owoh and Kofi Adjorlolo , Best Art Director-Tony Prince Tomety,

Best Costume-Chiemela and Asantewaa and Best Writer -Tunde Babalola.

Ghana would have been totally out of the 2017 AMVCAs but for Ghana Must Go, a romantic comedy co-produced by the award winning actress and her sister, Roseline Okoro.

It was a cinema success earlier in the year when it was released both in Ghana and Nigeria. And no wonder it has saved Ghana out there.

In 2013 Yvonne's first self-produced film, Contract, swept four awards including Best Movie 2013 at the AMVCAs. Fingers are currently crossed if she would repeat that feat next year.