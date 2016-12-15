Photos: What Juliet Ibrahim Wore to the #AMVCA2017 Nominees Announcement

Juliet Ibrahim donned this beyond-alluring asymmetric dress by @afifimmacouture to the 5th Annual AMVCA 2017 Nominees announcement. The outfit which accentuated her famous curves was perfectly matched with her braids in an elegant bun style and her face beat to perfection by @shogemakeovers .

























Credit

Makeup @shogemakeovers

Dress: @afifimmacouture