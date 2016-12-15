The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 15 December 2016 00:06 CET

Photos: What Juliet Ibrahim Wore to the #AMVCA2017 Nominees Announcement

By Bunmi Odunowo

Juliet Ibrahim donned this beyond-alluring asymmetric dress by @afifimmacouture to the 5th Annual AMVCA 2017 Nominees announcement. The outfit which accentuated her famous curves was perfectly matched with her braids in an elegant bun style and her face beat to perfection by @shogemakeovers .







Credit

Makeup @shogemakeovers

Dress: @afifimmacouture

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nollywood Media

What is enough and how much is enough Money?
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img